Tamar Braxton Is Reportedly In A ‘Really Good Place’ With Ex-Husband Vince Herbert

Tamar Braxton and her ex-husband, Vince Herbert, are reportedly getting along better post-divorce.

According to Hollywood Life, Braxton and Herbert have been able to develop a more positive relationship since their decision to split. The outlet reports that during the time of their separation, Herbert was accused of cheating on Braxton. Since their divorce was officially finalized in 2019, the exes have vowed to remain friendly with one another for the sake of their son, Logan.

“Tamar and Vince are finally in a really good place again and she’s very happy about it. It’s pretty recent that things got this good and they’re able to work together so closely again” an insider said of the couple. “She’s been busy working on several projects and Vince has even been giving his input again. He even has come to set while she was working on a few times [of her VH1 show] before quarantine quietly while she was filming. Tamar has always appreciated Vince’s career advice. It’s taken a lot of work, but they’ve come so far.”

During their marriage, Herbert was Braxton’s manager and helped her rise to music stardom with her 2013 album, Love and War. After the divorce, Braxton cut ties with Herbert professionally. However, she reportedly always respected Herbert’s music knowledge and is enjoying bouncing ideas off of him today.

Their new dynamic reportedly doesn’t affect Braxton’s current relationship with her boyfriend, David Adefeso. Adefeso allegedly knows Braxton won’t get back with Herbert and he isn’t threatened by them talking about music or advancing her career.

Braxton and Herbert dated for several years before they tied the knot in 2011. In 2013, the couple welcomed Logan and shared their lives on Braxton Family Values and Tamar & Vince.

Hollywood Life reports that rumors began to swirl they were having issues in late 2016. The pair reportedly got into a domestic dispute in Atlanta, which her mother, Evelyn Braxton, had to get involved in.

After several months, Braxton officially filed for divorce in October of 2017. That same year, she accused Herbert of having an affair and claimed his mistress was pregnant. While she never disclosed who the alleged affair was with, her fans suspected Herbert cheated on her with Basketball Wives alum Laura Govan.

Several years after she filed for divorce from Herbert, Braxton began dating Adefeso. The couple has reportedly been going strong, and Braxton recently shared that she has babies on the brain.

During a phone chat on The Wendy Williams Show in April, Braxton revealed she would be open to having more children with Adefeso in the future. However, she said he would have to propose marriage to her before they take that step.