Rachel Ward Looks Gorgeous In A Printed Mini Dress With A Glass Of Wine

Blond beauty Rachel Ward thrilled her 603,000 Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she rocked a printed mini dress while holding a glass of wine. While many of Rachel’s recent snaps have been taken in Manchester, her latest post was captured in Cumbria, England, as the geotag indicated.

Rachel posed in front of a plain white wall that provided the perfect neutral backdrop for her colorful ensemble. She showed off her gorgeous figure in a flirty dress from the brand Comino Couture London, whose Instagram page she tagged in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The dress was an off-the-shoulder style with slightly puffed sleeves that were positioned halfway down her upper arms. The neckline revealed her shoulders and chest, and stretched across her body. Her long blond locks were parted in the middle and tumbled down in a sleek style, with some of her silky tresses covering up her cleavage.

The dress was snug in the torso area before nipping in at her waist and flaring out over her hips. The entire dress was covered in a detailed pattern incorporating tones of red, black and pink for an eye-catching look.

The hem of the dress reached part of the way down her thighs, leaving plenty of her bronzed skin on display. Rachel kept one leg planted on the ground and bent the other, resting her foot against her calf. She paired the dress with some black strappy sandals with sky-high heels that added several extra inches to her lean frame.

Rachel gazed directly at the camera in the sizzling snap, with her lids slightly lowered and her lips parted in a seductive expression. Her beauty look incorporated neutral tones, with what looked like a dusting of bronzer to contour her cheeks and a nude gloss on her plump pout.

Rachel held a glass of red wine in her hand, and her followers couldn’t get enough of the flirty post. It racked up over 6,100 likes within six hours, as well as 113 comments from her eager fans.

“How stunning! Hope you have a lovely weekend,” one follower commented.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another fan added, followed by a string of emoji.

“You goddess,” a third fan remarked.

“Very beautiful, another added.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Rachel posted a sizzling double update in which she rocked a cropped pink cardigan and white joggers. She paired the ensemble with white running shoes that had pink accents, and posed while stretched out on a bed covered in white linens.