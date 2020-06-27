Donald Trump’s Disapproval Rating Hits A Record High In New Poll

President Donald Trump’s disapproval rating has hit a record high according to a new NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll. The poll, which surveyed more than 1,500 registered voters from June 22 through June 25, showed that 58 percent of respondents disapprove of Trump’s job performance. Only 40 percent of respondents approved of his performance.

Of the people who said they disapproved of the President’s job performance, 49 percent of them said they “strongly disapprove.” According to NPR, no other president has ever garnered such strong disapproval in polling numbers.

The responses were largely split along party lines, as has been typical with Trump’s approval and disapproval ratings, according to NPR. Only 4 percent of Democrats said they approved of the president’s job performance, while 90 percent of Republicans said the same. Among Democrats and Republicans, the opinions were strongly held. The vast majority of Democrats didn’t just disapprove of Trump’s job performance, they strongly disapproved. The vast majority of Republicans didn’t just approve, they strongly approved. Among Independents, the split was not so vast with 37 percent saying they approved of Trump’s job performance while 59 percent disapproved.

Whether or not respondents approved of Trump’s job performance was also split along racial lines, with far more white folks approving of Trump’s performance than non-white folks. Among white respondents, 51 percent disapproved of Trump’s job performance, while 48 percent indicated their approval. That number dropped significantly among non-white respondents, 69 percent of whom said they disapproved of Trump’s job performance. Only 28 percent of non-white respondents indicated that they approved of Trump’s job performance.

The NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll also asked respondents who they would vote for if the election were held today. The poll found that 52 percent of respondents said they would vote for Biden and 44 percent of respondents said they would vote for Trump, giving Biden an 8-point lead over the current president.

Joshua Roberts / Getty Images

Again, the results were largely split along party and racial lines.

Of the Democrats who responded, 95 percent said they would vote for Biden, while 91 percent of the Republicans who responded said they would vote for Trump. Independents were much more evenly split, though Biden still had the edge over Trump with 47 percent of Independent respondents saying they would cast a ballot for Biden.

White respondents were fairly evenly split between Biden and Trump, though Trump had a slight lead with 51 percent of white respondents saying they would cast their ballot for the current president. However, Black respondents overwhelmingly rejected Trump, with 91 percent of them saying they would vote for Biden. The majority of Latino respondents also indicated they would vote for Biden.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, a recent CNBC poll showed Biden with a 9-point lead over Trump.