Allie Auton Gets ‘Cozy’ In Bed In A White Bralette & Matching Briefs

Allie Auton brought some heat to her Instagram page this week with a gorgeous new set of photos that have her fans talking.

It was already Saturday morning where the blond bombshell lives in Brisbane, Australia, which was also where the geotag of the upload indicated that the photoshoot was taken. The model opted for a “cozy” start to her weekend by relaxing in her bed in a set of white lingerie from Lounge Underwear that left plenty of her bronzed figure well on display. She noted in the caption of the upload that the coordinated ensemble was from the Australian brand’s new range of basics, which boasted a “simple yet chic” design for “next-level lounging,” per the company’s website.

Allie looked smoking hot in a longline bralette with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It had a sexy scoop neckline that fell low on her chest, flashing a glimpse of cleavage as she worked the camera. The number also featured a thick band that wrapped tightly around her midsection to highlight her flat midsection and slender frame.

The model also sported a pair of matching briefs that perfectly suited her dangerous curves. The boxer-style lingerie featured a high cut to show off her sculpted legs and a peek at her perky booty. Meanwhile, its high-rise waistband sat right at her navel, further accentuating Allie’s taut tummy and abs.

Allie completed her barley there ensemble with a white headband that kept her long, platinum tresses from falling in front of her face. She also rocked a full application of makeup to make her striking features pop. The glam look appeared to include a pink lip gloss, blush, and shimmering highlighter. She seemed to have swept a silver eyeshadow in the corner of her eyes and coated her lashes in a thick layer of mascara as well.

Many of Allie’s followers took the time to show some love to the latest addition to her Instagram grid. It has amassed over 5,000 likes and dozens of comments during its first three hours of going live.

“You look so bomb,” one person wrote.

“Omg divine,” quipped another fan.

“Obsessed with you in this set,” a third admirer remarked.

“So very beautiful,” added a fourth follower.

Allie recently traded in her comfy lingerie for scanty swimwear in another recent Instagram share earlier this month. The post saw her enjoying a day on the beach in a skimpy, leopard-print bikini that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. Fans went wild for that look as well, awarding it more than 17,000 likes and 228 comments to date.