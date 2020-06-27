Catherine Giudici Pokes Fun At A Tabloid Article Accusing Her Of Being A Drunk

Catherine Giudici could only laugh at some of the stories written about her in the past.

Catherine Giudici, the wife of former Bachelor Sean Lowe, took to Instagram on Friday, June 26 to share some photos of some comical tabloid articles published about her in the past. The articles were published by Star Magazine and all accused Giudici of many things from cheating on Lowe to being drunk in public.

Despite how harsh the articles are, it all appears to be water under the bridge for Giudici who has moved on and is now able to look back and laugh.

In the first photo, Catherine is seen smiling up at Lowe, her arms around his waist. Lowe looks to the side, his arm wrapped around his wife’s shoulders. The pair appeared to be enjoying a night out. Even though both Giudici and Lowe appeared to be happy and in love, the article suggested that there was something much more sinister going on. It accused Giudici of turning to alcohol to cope with loneliness while Lowe was away, busy filming Dancing with the Stars.

In the second photo, Giudici and Lowe appeared to be standing in a store. They both wore identical glasses, which they pulled down on their noses while making silly expressions. While it appeared that the pair were genuinely happy, the article suggested that they were only playing it up for the cameras. It further suggested that behind closed doors the couple’s relationship was very different.

In the final photo, Giudici and Lowe are dressed up and holding hands while walking. This was prior to when they got married in 2014. At the bottom of the page is an image of a man identified as Julz Tocker of Dancing with the Stars. The article accused Giudici of cheating on Lowe with Tocker.

In her caption, Giudici poked fun at the outlandish accusations, joking that she had been dubbed a drunk, a cheater and a liar all in the same year.

In the comments section, Giudici’s followers joked about how different she really is than how she was portrayed in the magazine.

“You’re literally the furthest thing from all these things! I’m not sure I’ve ever seen you with a drink!” one person commented.

“At least those pictures look fabulous lol,” joked another person.

“Ridiculous that people try to ruin others happiness. You guys are couple goals,” one more person wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lowe and Giudici are now not only happily married but share three children together, Samuel, Isaiah, and baby Mia. They intend to welcome at least one more child into their lives, perhaps by way of adoption.