Celeste Bright Sticks Out Her Tongue While Wearing Black Bikini Top An Cropped Denim Jacket

Celeste Bright treated her over 600,000 Instagram followers to two stunning new photos of herself.

In both photos, the blond bombshell rocked a black string bikini top under a cropped denim jacket. The acid-wash denim outerwear featured baggy long sleeves and a shiny silver applique on the collar and ripped pockets. Celeste paired the top and jacket with black shorts that appeared to have been made from a stretchy spandex material. The pants hugged her curves and helped to emphasize her hourglass figure.

Celeste stuck her tongue out in the first photo and tilted her head to one side as she posed. She posed with her arms out to the side which exposed the bikini top underneath her jacket. In the second snapshot, she leaned her torso forward and arched her head upwards as she stared at the camera. Unlike the first photo, she pouted in this one which showed off her full lips.

Celeste wore straight golden locks loose in the photo and seemed to accentuate her eyes with black liner. The eye-catching black outline extended past her eyelid which added an almost feline quality to her makeup look. She seemed to wear no additional makeup other than what appeared to be matte pink color on her lips.

The post racked up close to 10,000 likes in two hours and more than 130 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans showered Celeste with lots of compliments.

“Beautiful eyes wonderful lips and amazing poses,” one fan wrote before they added a string of emoji to their comment.

“Cute denim jacket on a beautiful lady,” a second fan added.

But a fourth fan made a hilarious observation about the model’s “jacket.

“That ain’t a jacket, that’s just denim sleeves,” they wrote.

Another subset of the comments section seemed to imagine themselves in a romantic relationship with Celeste.

Other commenters eschewed words altogether and chose to express their admiration for Celeste with emoji instead.

This is hardly the first summer-friendly that Celeste has posted recently. In a previous photo, she rocked a multicolored monokini that featured a large cut-out over her midsection. The suit also included a gold chain belt and its straps were gold chains as well.

“Summer has arrived,” she wrote in the caption, before revealing that her suit was from popular fast-fashion brand, Fashion Nova.

The post has been liked more than 25,000 times and more than 250 Instagram users have commented on it.