’13 Reasons Why’ Actor Devin Druid Reflects On ‘Incredibly Cathartic’ Final Scene

Actor Devin Druid is reflecting on his time on Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why after the show’s final season, according to a report from Hollywood Life.

The Netflix series follows a group of high school students after one of their classmates killed herself and left a series of tapes explaining how each of them played a role in her decision to take her own life. In the series, Druid plays Tyler Down, a troubled kid who is constantly being bullied by his peers. By the end of the series, Tyler overcame his challenges and emerged a healthier and happier student and friend.

While talking to about his time on the show, Druid said playing Tyler was a pivotal role for him, and that saying goodbye was definitely “bittersweet.”

“I don’t really know of a better way to describe it,” he said. “I’m forever grateful and fortunate to have had that opportunity.”

“Tyler will always be a part of me. I’m so protective of him, and I’m always gonna cherish him. I hope that fans enjoy it. I’m really excited to move on and see what’s next for me, but I’m always going to miss this.”

The final scene of the series, showed the entire group of friends gathering after graduation to bury the tapes in the same spot they were first listened to during Season 1. Druid said filming that was such an incredible experience for him. He said as the cast stood, looking over at the place they called home for the last four years, he felt completely absorbed in the moment.

“Even outside of just the narrative of the story, the tapes represent a lot for us. Even just seeing that happen and then parting together as a family one more time, it was incredibly cathartic. It was a natural bookend,” he said.

The series finale saw most of the main characters preparing to step into the next chapters of their lives. This season was a bit short than the others in the drama series, but Druid said he felt it did a good job of wrapping up everyone’s story. He said he’s aware not all the show’s fans were satisfied with the ending but acknowledged that it would be hard to please such a large fan base. Druid said he believes the show told an important story and educated a lot of people on issues that they would have otherwise been ignorant of.

Still, he went on to say that he wished there had been just one more episode so the show could have an “even 50 episodes” instead of the current 49 total.