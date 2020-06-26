Hunter McGrady Shows Off Her Voluptuous Curves In Two Sexy Swimsuits

Buxom bombshell and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Hunter McGrady tantalized her 672,000 Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she rocked not one, but two sexy swimsuits that showcased her voluptuous figure. Hunter didn’t include a geotag on the post with her location, but she appeared to be in a large walk-in closet with white shelving and wooden floors underneath her feet. Two large windows in the distance filled the space with natural light, and Hunter took two sizzling selfies in brightly-colored swimwear.

In the first shot, Hunter wore a one-piece swimsuit in a vibrant orange shade. The one-piece had a plunging neckline that dipped nearly all the way to her belly button, leaving a serious amount of cleavage on display. Thick straps wrapped around her neck, and the swimsuit also had a tie detail at the waist that emphasized her hourglass figure. The sides of the swimsuit were high-cut, leaving her curvaceous legs on full display.

Hunter allowed her long blond locks to tumble down her chest in a sleek style and accessorized with a straw hat that had a contrasting black ribbon around it. She placed one hand on a shelving unit nearby as she snapped the photo with her cell phone, hiding some of her face under the brim of the hat for a mysterious vibe.

Hunter mixed up her look for the second shot, as she showcased her figure in a hot pink bikini. The bikini top left her cleavage on full display, and also showed off plenty of her stomach. The bikini bottoms were high-waisted, with the waistband coming to above her belly button, and featured a tie detail around the waist. The bold shade looked gorgeous against Hunter’s sun-kissed skin.

She pulled her long blond locks up into a sleek ponytail for the second look and gazed at the screen of her cell phone as she captured the shot. Her followers loved the double swimsuit update, and the post racked up over 17,300 likes within three hours. It also received 391 comments from her fans.

“OBSESSED!” one follower exclaimed, loving the looks.

“Okay, smoke show!!” another fan added, followed by a string of emoji.

“You look great in both!!!” a third fan wrote.

“Loving the orange!! The little criss-cross detail is so cute!” another commented.

Hunter recently released her own size-inclusive clothing line, all Worthy, and she has been thrilling her followers with snaps in which she models the ensembles on her curvaceous figure. Just last week, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a triple update in which she rocked a flirty floral skirt, a plain white tank top, and a light-wash denim jacket for a summer-ready look.