NBA Rumors: Mavericks Unlikely To Trade Seth Curry To LA Lakers For Alex Caruso And JaVale McGee

The Los Angeles Lakers may currently be one of the heavy favorites to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the 2019-20 NBA season, but they still have some issues to address on their roster, including their need of another shot creator and playmaker. In the past months, the Lakers have already been linked to several NBA players who are expected to be available on the trade market in the 2020 NBA offseason, including veteran shooting guard Seth Curry of the Dallas Mavericks. The idea of trading for Curry was suggested by Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report in his recent article titled “1 Offseason Trade Every NBA Team Should Consider.”

In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending a trade package that includes Alex Caruso, JaVale McGee, and a 2023 second-round pick to the Mavericks in exchange for Curry. Though the suggested deal seems like a no-brainer for the Lakers, Jason Reed of Fansided’s Lake Show Life believes that the Mavericks are unlikely to agree to trade Curry to Los Angeles.

“While it is fun to meme Alex Caruso and he is a fan-favorite, he is not as good of a player as Seth Curry. Curry is a bit more one-dimensional, but he is one of the best shooters in the league and alongside LeBron James would be absolutely lethal. Caruso does not add anything to the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks do have to figure out the center position as both of their centers are free agents but that solution is not going to be trading Curry for McGee. They can get someone off the free-agent market that will produce for Dallas just as much as McGee would.”

Though he’s not as good as his brother, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, Seth would still be an incredible addition to the Lakers. Curry may not be a playmaker, but he could efficiently knock down shots from beyond the arc. This season, the 29-year-old shooting guard is averaging 12.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 45.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Having an elite three-point shooter like Curry on their roster would be beneficial for James as it would make it easier for him to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when he’s trapped by the opposing team’s defense. Unfortunately, it would take more than Caruso, McGee, and a future second-round pick to bring Curry to Los Angeles. If the Lakers are determined to add Curry to their roster, they may consider offering a trade package centered on Kyle Kuzma to the Mavericks in the 2020 NBA offseason.