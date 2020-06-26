Marona Tanner Shows Off Major Skin In A Glamorous Dress

Australian actress, influencer, and model Marona Tanner went online on Friday and treated her fans and followers to a glamorous, yet sexy picture.

In the snap, Marona could be seen sporting a navy-blue dress made up of a semi-sheer fabric. The dress was filled with sequins, featured a backless design and a choker-style neckline. The see-through material of the dress allowed Marona to show off a glimpse of her booty while she put her smooth back and sideboob on full display to tease her fans.

The hottie — who is of Egyptian descent — opted for a full face of makeup to complement her outfit. It looked like she wore a beige foundation, a nude blush that accentuated her high cheekbones, a deep red lipstick, brown eyeshadow, and thick coat of mascara. Marona appeared to have finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows and by highlighting her face for an illuminating look.

In terms of her hairdo, she opted for a sleek bun. Marona accessorized with a pair of gold and blue drop earrings to match her outfit.

To strike a pose, she could be seen standing in front of a canopy bed. The bed was covered with white sheets while some printed pillows could also be seen lying on it. The canopy was made up of a thin white fabric, while the bed was flanked by two decoration pieces and side tables with lamps. She turned her back toward the camera, looked away from it, and parted her lips.

In the caption, she asked her fans to choose a caption for her dress. She also revealed that her gorgeous attire was from the online clothing retailer, Hot Miami Styles.

Within nine hours of going live, the picture garnered more than 5,300 likes. In addition to that, many of Marona’s fans took to the comments section and posted about 200 messages in which they praised her amazing figure as well as her incredible sense of style. Some users also responded to the caption.

“I can’t stop saying that you are a gorgeous woman,” one of her fans commented on the snapshot.

“Wow, what a dress, it is so beautiful!! I love the glitter and the colour. It’s super gorgeous,” another user chimed in.

“Omg, u look amazing, my angel,” a third follower wrote.

“You are simply phenomenal!!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Whether Marona strips down to her lingerie or bikinis, opt for a sporty attire, or shows off her curves in a glamourous dress, she can pull off all types of looks with perfect ease. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on June 21, she posted a set of pics in which she rocked a revealing yet stylish black dress that perfectly hugged her amazing curves.