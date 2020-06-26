Addison Rae Easterling Poses With Her Mother For Some Sweet Selfies

Addison Rae Easterling stuck her tongue out while posing with her mother.

Social media star Addison Rae Easterling took to Instagram on Friday, June 26 to share a sweet triple photo post featuring her mother, Sheri Easterling. The pair appeared to be sitting in the car as they snapped the photos.

In the first photo, Addison stuck out her tongue and squinted her eyes while leaning in close to her mother. She appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup, including some dark mascara, rosy pink blush, and pink lipstick. As per usual, she accessorized with some large gold hoop earrings. The 19-year-old wore her long dark hair down in natural waves. The sun shown in through the windows, illuminating her and her mother’s faces.

Sheri smiled at the camera, her brown hair nearly perfectly matching her daughters. Sheri sported a simple white tank top while Addison wore a white, spaghetti strap top.

In the second photo, Addison showed off her infamous pouting face which she frequently shows off on TikTok. Addison is one of TikTok’s most famous content creators with a whopping 47.7 million followers. She is known for her viral dancing videos.

In the third and final photo, Addison went with a more serious expression, flashing a subtle smile as she stared intently into the camera. Her post quickly gained a lot of attention online, racking up an incredible 2 million likes in only two hours. She boasts 21.2 million followers on the platform over all as one of the biggest social media stars of the current moment.

Many of Addison’s fans flocked to the comments section to gush over the sweet photos and to compliment both Addison and her mother on their great looks. Others tried desperately to get the teen’s attention or earn a reply back from her.

“You and your mom are both stunning. You guys have incredible genes!” wrote one social media user.

“You guys are my very favorite mother and daughter duo! I love you both and look up to you so much! Hope to meet you in person some day!” wrote another person.

“It would mean so much to me if you responded Addison! I love you!” one more fan of the 19-year-old wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Addison has essentially skyrocketed to fame in the past year. Her following has become so big that she has been able to land sponsorships and brand deals with big name companies such as the online clothing company Shein. She has shown off a few of her favorite bathing suits from the brand on her social media page.