Joe Scarborough Says Donald Trump Is ‘Acting Like He Doesn’t Want To Get Re-Elected’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough speculated on Friday that President Donald Trump may resign before the November election, HuffPost reported.

Scarborough pointed to Trump’s recent rallies and his administration’s attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, wondering if “this guy wants to be elected president of the United States.”

The anchor opined that Trump acted differently in 2016, when he ran against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. According to Scarborough, the president is “acting like he doesn’t want to get re-elected” during this election cycle.

“He’s acting like he really wants to lose badly and take the Republican Party down with him,” he added.

“This looks like a deliberate attempt to drive his campaign into the ground every day. He knows what he’s doing is going to lower the poll numbers, and they are. They are collapsing every day.”

According to recent polling, the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee, Joe Biden, is ahead of Trump nationwide and in a number of key swing states.

As The Hill reported, a series of polls released earlier this week by Fox News showed that Trump is trailing Biden in Florida and struggling in Texas, Georgia, and North Carolina.

The surveys showed that Biden has a nine-point advantage in Florida, a two-point advantage in Georgia and North Carolina, and a one-point advantage in Texas. All four are considered either firmly Republican or Republican-leaning states.

Similarly, a CNBC poll released on Thursday put Biden 9 percentage points ahead of Trump nationwide. The poll also suggested that the president’s approval ratings are back in the negative territory, with 52 percent of respondents saying that they disapprove of his performance in the White House.

According to Scarborough, Trump may even resign before the November election. The anchor said that some are speculating that the president would rather quit than suffer a humiliating loss.

“He’s known when to leave the stage before — again, I’m the only one saying this — I would not be surprised if he left the stage again,” he predicted.

Scarborough, a former Republican congressman, has been the target of Trump’s attacks. Last month, the commander-in-chief revived an old conspiracy theory about the anchor, linking him to the death of congressional staffer Lori Klausutis.

The president was widely condemned over his comments, but according to some legal experts, he may have also gotten himself in legal trouble. In a May op-ed for The New York Times, Peter Schuck, an emeritus professor of law at Yale, argued that Scarborough could sue Trump for defamation.