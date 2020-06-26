Brit Manuela Showcases Her Fit Physique In A Baby Pink Crop Top & Matching Shorts

Brit Manuela has spent countless hours working in the gym to sculpt her figure, so it’s no wonder she likes to show it off on her Instagram page. The model and fitness trainer did just that in a new post on Friday, one that has earned nothing but love since going live.

The upload contained a total of five slides, four of which were photos of the 25-year-old posing outside on a beautiful day. She stood in front of a large, brick building as she worked the camera by striking a variety of poses, including one that saw her standing with one foot popped up to her booty with a huge smile across her face.

In the middle of the update was a short video clip that captured Brit descending a set of stairs toward the camera. She stopped just in front of its lens while turning her body at several different angles before running off outside of the frame.

The photoshoot appeared to have been held before Brit headed to the gym for another sweat session, as she was clad in a set of activewear from Bo And Tee. The coordinated two-piece was made of a baby pink material that popped against her allover tan and clung tightly to her body, highlighting her fit physique in all of the right ways.

Brit’s look included a long-sleeved crop top with cut-out thumbholes. It had a square neckline that fell low down her chest, flashing a teasing glimpse of cleavage that gave her ensemble a sexy and sultry vibe. Its thick band hit just below her voluptuous chest, offering a look at her toned midsection and sculpted abs as well.

Brit also rocked a pair of matching shorts that perfectly suited her curvaceous lower half. The number hugged her hips and derriere and hit just to her upper thighs, allowing her to show off her muscular legs to her adoring fans. It also featured a high-rise waistband that sat right at her navel to accentuate her trim waist and draw even further attention to her flat tummy.

To complete her sporty chic look, the model added a white Nike visor, white socks, and sneakers, as well as a pendant necklace and hoop earrings for a hint of bling. She tied her dark tresses in a messy top knot that sat high up on her head and seemed to be going makeup-free to allow her natural beauty to shine.

Fans were hardly shy about praising Brit’s gym-honed figure and gorgeous display. They have awarded the steamy upload over 21,000 likes and 700-plus comments within eight hours of it going live to her feed.

“Looking perfect,” one person wrote.

“The most beautiful queen,” quipped another fan.

“Love the smile and the outfit,” a third follower remarked.

“You are the cutest! Love this set,” added a fourth admirer.

Working out certainly seems to be an important aspect of Brit’s life, however, she isn’t always dressed in activewear in her Instagram uploads. On Thursday, the star shared another stunning post that captured her rocking an itty-bitty bikini while walking along the beach. That look was another major hit, racking up more than 44,000 likes and over 1,000 comments to date.