Lindsey Pelas Poses In A Plunging Black Dress

Lindsey Pelas took to her Instagram story on Friday, June 26, to show off her latest seductive look. This time, the blond bombshell wore a skintight, little black dress with a low-cut top that showed off her assets. You can see the sizzling video here.

The model appeared to be in an all-white bathroom while she shot the footage. She first tilted the camera sideways in order to capture as much of the ensemble as she could. She held one arm over her midriff, and smiled, closed-lipped, her mouth turning up at the corners. She also leaned her head into her shoulder.

Next, she straightened her body and tilted her head the other way, her ponytail swinging in the process. She slid her hand across her stomach. She gave the camera a “come hither” stare, plumping her pout.

She then switched angles yet again, putting her hand on one hip and zooming in on her eyes.

The black frock was long-sleeved and ribbed. It boasted a plunging V-neck that barely contained Lindsey’s voluptuous chest. As she moved around in the video, her buxom bust nearly spilled out of the garment.

She wore her hair in a curled ponytail, which was tied with a black ribbon that matched her dress. Her blond tresses were a darker brown at the roots, sprinkled with platinum highlights that gave her locks an ombre look.

Courtesy Photo

The model seemed to wear little makeup, choosing instead to brush up her natural beauty with a select few products.

Her light brown brows looked to be arched, shaped, groomed, and filled in with pencil. Her lids seemed to be dusted with a golden shadow. Both her upper and lower lashes appeared to be heavily coated in black mascara, making her sea green eyes stand out.

Her cheeks looked to be brushed with a hint of bronzer and highlighter, making her cheekbones look sculpted.

Her plump pout appeared to be outlined with a mocha-colored lipliner, and filled in with a cocoa-bronze lipstick.

She used the “BAHAMAS” Instagram filter, an effect that she frequently utilizes on the app. The filter served to make her sun-kissed skin glow even more.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Lindsey Pelas is known to flaunt her curves on her Instagram story and Instagram grid. One of her most recent posts featured the Louisiana native wearing a skimpy, blue-green string bikini that left little to the imagination. You can see that sultry video over here.