Joy-Anna Duggar Shares Last Baby Bump Photo Of Child She Miscarried 1 Year Ago

Joy-Anna Duggar has had some bittersweet moments over the past year. She is expecting a baby girl with husband, Austin Forsyth, and is due this summer. However, one year ago today, their hearts were full of heartbreak after losing their baby girl when she was 20 weeks along in her pregnancy. The star of TLC’s Counting On took to her Instagram on Friday to share her heart, and to also share her last baby bump photo when she was still pregnant with the daughter that was named Annabell Elise.

Joy-Anna reminisced on how much pain she and Austin were in when they found out that their baby girl had died. She posted the same picture that she did a year ago when she announced to her 999,000 Instagram followers that she had a miscarriage. It appears that it was taken the day that she had to deliver the baby with Austin consoling her. The second snapshot revealed the Duggar daughter standing in her bedroom cradling her baby bump. She didn’t say whether this was before or after they were given the tragic news, but her face looked a little solemn in the photo.

Joy-Anna wore a blue floral dress for the photo op with her protruding belly clearly showing. Her long hair was worn down around her shoulders. Her son, Gideon, who was 1 at that time, was sitting down by her bare feet on the floor.

Back then, the expectant mom said that she wondered how she and Austin would ever make it through their loss. She admitted to crying a lot, but their faith seems to have pulled them through. Now the reality stars are once again expecting another girl and according to Joy-Anna, they are more than ready to meet this little one very soon.

Joy’s followers quickly commented on how strong she is and sympathized with her and Austin over their loss last year. A few fans had even shared their own experiences with miscarriages as well. A few Duggar family members also wrote a little bit of encouragement and love. Anna Duggar told Joy that she was an example to her. Sister Jill Dillard sent her love and Joy’s BFF, Carlin Bates, said that she was inspired by her.

Austin had recently sent out an Instagram share of Gideon being silly. There was also a sweet picture of him and his mom sharing some laughs. Their family is growing and Joy-Anna Duggar loves to share photos of them with her fans. It won’t be too much longer before she will be sharing snaps of her new daughter.