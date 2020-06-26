Elena Romanova Displays Her Perfect Figure In A Bejeweled Bikini On Instagram

Ukrainian model Elena Romanova went online on Friday and shared a hot bikini snap on Instagram to mesmerize her 1.3 million fans.

In the picture, Elena sported a gorgeous, coffee-colored bikini set embellished with diamantes, beads, and sequins. The bikini top featured thin straps and a plunging neckline that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts. The cups were completely adorned with jewels and beads, giving her bikini a very exquisite look.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that she wore high on her hips to show off her toned thighs. The bottoms also featured embellishments together with gold chain straps.

To complement her glamorous bikini, Elena opted for a full face of makeup. The application seemingly included an ivory foundation that gave her face a dewy look. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a nude blush, opted for a brown lipstick, nude eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. The hottie appeared to have finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

Elena — who is a former WBFF PRO Bikini Champion — wore her blond tresses in soft curls and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and back. Owing to the embellishments on her bikini, she decided to ditch jewelry so as not to overdo the look. She also ditched footwear for the photoshoot.

According to one of the tags in the post, the snap was captured at the Sunny Lux Villa in Los Angeles, California. For the shoot, Elena could be seen standing outdoors against the background of a building and some plants. Elena stood straight at the entrance flanked by two brown gates that she held to strike a pose.

In the caption, she presented her fans with a hypothetical situation. She also tagged her photographer Moezart for acknowledgement.

Within two hours of posting, the snapshot amassed more than 7,400 likes and about 290 comments in which fans and followers praised her amazing figure. Some of them also enthusiastically replied to the caption.

“Your body’s shape is out of this world!!!! Absolutely stunning,” one of her fans remarked.

“You are the queen of my heart. What a lovely pic,” another user wrote.

“Damn!! Let me pick up my jaw off the floor,” a third admirer commented on the picture.

“What a beautiful and sexy girl you are. Sending you kisses,” a fourth fan chimed in.

When it comes to showing off her stunning figure and sense of style on IG, Elena never fails to impress her fans. A day ago, she posted a steamy photo on her page in which she rocked skimpy red lingerie to show off her booty.