Khloe Kardashian Wears A Low-Cut One-Piece In Stunning New Instagram Photo

Khloe Kardashian left her 114 million Instagram users with their jaws on the floor in response to her latest Instagram upload, which she shared on Friday, June 26. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star once again showed off her brand-new look on the app, flaunting her figure in what appeared to be a cobalt blue swimsuit, which she wore underneath jeans.

The reality star and Good American fashion designer rocked the deep blue bodysuit, which was held up by thin straps. It featured a plunging neckline that dipped below her chest, showing off her cleavage. She sported medium-wash denim pants over the one-piece. The jeans rode up high on her hips, and showcased her hourglass figure and fit physique.

Her tanned, toned, and sculpted arms were on full display. One arm fell down by her side, while she bent the other at the elbow, seemingly putting her hand on her hip.

Khloe tilted her chin upwards and looked directly at the camera. Her lips were parted, and a hint of her pearly white teeth shone through.

As for her jewelry, she accessorized with diamond studs in her ears. She also wore a necklace and a bracelet.

Her long locks cascaded down her shoulders in loose waves. Her hair was parted in the middle, and appeared darker near the roots. Her hair transitioned into a more caramel hue as her tresses slid down, giving her strands an ombre effect.

She appeared to wear a dusting of bronze shadow on her lids that reached all the way up to her brow bone. Her lids also looked to be swiped with black liner. Her lashes fanned out and curled upwards in dramatic fashion. It looked as if her waterline was filled in with kohl pencil, while her lower lashes appeared to be coated with black mascara.

Her cheeks seemed to be brushed with bronzer. Her plump pout appeared to be outlined with a mocha-colored lipliner, and filled in with a cocoa-hued gloss.

In the comments section of the post, Khloe’s die-hard fans were eager to tell her what they thought of her latest Instagram share.

“Such a fashionable woman,” wrote one follower, punctuating their comment with a red heart.

“Queen KoKo!!!” another social media user declared, including three crown emoji.

“You’re the most beautiful person,” commented a fan in response, adding two heart-eye emoji.

“Stunning,” gasped a fourth person, following up their comment with two starry-eyed smiley faces.

At the time of this writing, the photo was double-tapped more than 710,000 times. It also received more than 5,000 comments.