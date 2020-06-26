Sadie Robertson Promotes Upcoming Conference With An Adorable Photo Alongside Her Husband

Sadie Robertson shared an adorable Instagram photo alongside her husband Christian Huff.

Sadie Robertson of Duck Dynasty took to Instagram on Friday, June 26 to share a double photo post featuring both she and her husband Christian Huff. The post was intended to promote an upcoming conference Robertson is hosting.

In the first photo, Robertson leaned in close to her husband, her arms around his shoulders. She sported a white and grey tie-dye sweatshirt and some light wash denim high waisted jeans. She accessorized with a yellow baseball cap featuring the word ‘Light’ on it. The piece is from Robertson’s own clothing line, Words of Affirmation. Each one of the clothing or accessory pieces in this line includes an inspirational phrase or word, or a bible verse.

Robertson wore her blond hair down straight and flashed her ultra white teeth as she turned her head to look at her husband. Huff also wore a clothing piece from the Words of Affirmation line. This was a yellow T-shirt with a quote across the top. Both the T-shirt and the hat will be going on sale tomorrow, Saturday, June 27.

In the second photo, Robertson stood slightly behind her husband, clutching his hand. She smiled at the camera as he looked back at her. A bright blue sky and trees were visible behind the couple.

In the caption, Robertson reminded her fans to sign up for the Hey Sister conference she will be hosting tomorrow. This will be a virtual conference beginning at 9:00 a.m. and lasting until 12:00 p.m. The conference will include many different inspirational speakers such as Ben Higgins from The Bachelor and his fiance Jessica Clarke. Other big names that will making a virtual appearance include Korie Robertson, Sazan & Stevie Hendrix, Nate Butler, as well as quite a few others, according to the conference’s official website.

Robertson’s post racked up the likes, going over 100,000 in just a few hours. She boasts 3.8 million followers on the platform overall. Many people took to the comments section to compliment her on the sweet photo as well as to share their excitement regarding the upcoming conference.

“Decided to sign up! Cant wait!” wrote one social media user.

“It’s going to be incredible! I’m looking forward to it!” a second person wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Robertson first revealed her new hat in a separate Instagram post last week. She explained that the word ‘light’ on the hat is meant to inspire others to remember to be a light in the world, even when surrounded by darkness. She got the idea for the hat from the bible verse Matthew‬ ‭5:14-16.