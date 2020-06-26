Lyna Perez Sizzles In An Orange Bikini Holding A Partially Eaten Peach & She Offers To Share ‘A Bite’

Lyna Perez showed off her curves in a sexy bikini this afternoon on Instagram while suggestively asking her followers if they wanted a bite of the tasty fruit she held in the photo.

In the photo, Lyna appeared to be standing in an open concept living, and kitchen area near some natural lighting, and the background revealed a comfortable looking sitting area in front of the food preparation space. The brunette beauty wore her highlighted hair in soft curls that fell from a center part over both shoulders, and she entwined one of her hands in it, holding it back off her face. In her other hand, the model held a peach with one bite taken out of it — presumably hers, and her fingernails sported a light-colored manicure. She offered to share the fruit, and her followers seemed interested in taking her up on the offer.

“Oh, yes, a big bite. Lord, you’re so unbelievably gorgeous,” gushed one devotee.

Several other replies featured the popular peach emoji to go along with the time of Lyna’s post.

She accessorized her bikini with a gold chain necklace that had a charm hanging on it. She also wore a gold bracelet around one wrist. Lyna’s brown eyes looked big, and it appeared as if she enhanced them with some eyeshadow, eyeliner, and mascara. The model’s cheekbones seemed to have a bit of color on them, and her full lips appeared to be accented with pink lipstick.

She wore an orange string bikini top that had triangles connected with a string around the bottom and a tie around her neck. The garment showed off plenty of her ample cleavage. She paired it with matching bottoms that dipped low in the front, showing off her toned stomach, and rose high on each side, emphasizing her nipped-in waist. The model’s tattoo was also visible below the suit near the crease of her leg.

“You are a masterpiece of pure beauty,” exclaimed an Instagrammer who also added in several heart, rose, lip, and high five emoji to the comment.

“Dang!! Has to be the prettiest girl ever!” another fan wrote using a red heart kiss emoji to blow the model a kiss.

“Love that color on you. You look so gorgeous babes,” declared a follower who also employed the heart eye emoji.

Within about an hour, nearly 55,000 Instagrammers hit the like button to share the love with Lyna, and almost 2,100 took the time to leave an uplifting comment, praising the model’s beauty.