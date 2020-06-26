Rosie Anna Williams Shows Off Her Toned Body In White Lingerie

British model and TV personality Rosie Anna Williams took to her Instagram page on Friday and shared a hot lingerie snapshot to tease her 800,000-plus followers.

In the pic, Rosie could be seen rocking a two-piece lingerie set from Lounge Underwear. The set included a white crop bra that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her bare midriff. She paired the bra with a pair of high-waist panties that drew viewers’ attention toward her sexy legs and thighs. She completed her attire with a pair of long socks from Adidas.

Rosie — who rose to fame after appearing in the popular series Love Island in 2018 — wore a full face of makeup which seemingly included a beige foundation that matched her sun-kissed skin tone. It looked like she dusted her cheek with a brown blush that accentuated her high cheekbones, wore a nude lipstick, brown eyeshadow, a thin coat of mascara, and well-defined eyebrows.

Rosie wore her brunette tresses in a ponytail and let her wavy locks fall over her shoulders. In terms of jewelry, she opted for two gold hoop earrings, multiple gold chain pendants, and an assortment of rings.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in Manchester, United Kingdom. The shoot took place at a nondescript location and Anna posed while sitting on a marble floor, leaning against a wall. She spread her legs wide open, folded one of her knees and tugged at her underwear. Moreover, she tilted her head and seductively gazed at the camera to strike a pose.

In the caption, she informed her fans that when she’s home, she prefers to walk around in her underwear. Within two hours of posting, the snap amassed more than 6,400 likes. In addition to that, some of her fans also took to the comments section and shared several messages in which they praised her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“Wow, you look amazing and beautiful,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“OH. MY. GOODNESS! You’re looking hot, Rosie,” another user chimed in.

“This pic has made my summer!!” a third admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “stunning!!” “insane,” and “unreal,” to express their admiration for the hottie.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many of her fellow models and TV personalities also liked and commented on the pic, including Rachel Ward, Nicola Hughes, Caro Viee, and Tracy Kiss.

This isn’t the first time Rosie has mesmerized her followers with a hot picture. Not too long ago, she shared another hot photo on her IG page in which she was featured wearing a white ribbed jumpsuit that perfectly hugged her curves and accentuated her slender physique.