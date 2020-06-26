Kelly Clarkson Stuns With Performance Of The Chicks’ Song After They Drop ‘Dixie’ From Their Name

Kelly sang "Cowboy Take Me Away."

Kelly Clarkson paid homage to the band formerly known as The Dixie Chicks during Friday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Her performance of the group’s hit song “Cowboy Take Me Away” came the day after the country music trio dropped the word “Dixie” from their name.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the members of the band — Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer — made the change with little fanfare. They didn’t make an official announcement that they were removing the term that refers to the pre-Civil War South from their name. However, fans were quick to notice when they changed their Twitter handle from “The Dixie Chicks” to “The Chicks.”

Kelly’s latest “Kellyoke” segment seemed to be a nod to that move. It’s thought that the Chicks’ decision to drop the “Dixie” from their name was due to the term’s ties to racism and the Confederacy. Kelly, meanwhile, has spent a lot of time discussing racism as of late. The Voice coach has also shown her support for the Black Lives Matter movement, and she commemorated Juneteenth last week by performing the Etta James classic “I’d Rather Go Blind.”

For her performance of The Chicks’ 1999 song “Cowboy Take Me Away,” Kelly rocked a black top and a pair of large hoop earrings embellished with tiny pearls. Her shoulder-length, dark blond hair was styled in soft waves, and it looked like it was partially pulled up to create a little volume up front.

Kelly appeared to rock the fresh-faced, makeup-free look that she’s been sporting while she films her talk show remotely. A red light effect had been added to her video, almost making it seem as though she was standing underneath the bright lights of a stage. Kelly’s band mates also made appearances during the song as they backed her up. The video included a few split screen shots that showed the group together even as they performed their parts separately.

Kelly’s fans loved her cover of The Chicks’ chart-topping song. Her admirers took to the comments section of her show’s YouTube page to share their thoughts on her performance, and many of them also had words of love and support for Kelly as she recovers from her split from her husband of almost seven years, Brandon Blackstock.

“Even more proof that we need a country album from Kelly,” wrote one fan.

“Beautiful original, beautiful cover. Kelly has such a wonderful voice, you can feel her passion for music,” another remark read.

“I don’t think there is a song out there that Kelly couldn’t sing and make us feel the emotions and vision of the song,” said a third commenter. “Kelly…I wish you joy and happiness. And peace. Thanks for all you do for everyone else. Take time for you.”