Tammy Hembrow Rocks Sports Bra And Matching Briefs In New Photos

Australian social media superstar Tammy Hembrow took to Instagram on Friday to share two gorgeous new photos of herself.

In both snapshots, the blond beauty rocked a white sports bra and matching high-cut briefs. The bra featured a low-cut scoop neckline that accentuated Tammy’s cleavage and the cut of the underwear helped to emphasize her enviable waist-to-hip ratio. In both photos, she wore her hair in a messy updo which left long tendril loose around her face. Tammy sported an understated makeup look in each image. She appeared to rock brown eyeshadow beneath her dark eyebrows and matte pink lipstick on her plump pout. Tammy seemed to have also dusted some bronzer on her cheeks.

Her accessories were just as minimal as her makeup as Tammy opted to wear just a pair of small hoop earrings and a nose ring.

Both images were shot in a bedroom. Tammy sat on the floor next to the bed as she posed for the first photo. She stared directly at the camera and placed one arm behind her head which revealed the palm tree tattoo on her inner forearm. In the second image, she leaned toward the camera and tilted her head to the side for the shot.

Tammy placed two cloud emoji in her caption and wrote that her outfit was from Lounge Underwear.

The post accumulated more than 120,000 likes in an hour and more than 700 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans seemed enthralled by her physical appearance.

“Omg you are so pretty,” one person wrote before they added a trip of sparkling heart emoji to their comment.

“My dream is to have you like my comment back n reply,” another Instagram user wrote.

“The way you make me feel is indescribable,” a third commenter gushed.

“Somebody better call Jesus. He is missing an angel,” a fourth Instagram user commented.

While she chose to put on underwear for this shoot, the outfit that she sported in a recent upload was even skimpier. In a post shared to Instagram just one day ago, Tammy rocked a floral-print thong-cut string bikini that left little to the imagination. Unlike her most recent photo series, she wore her blond hair in two pigtail braids in these images.

“Focus on the good,” the mother of three wrote before she added a flower emoji to her caption.

That post has been liked more than 500,000 times and close to 4,000 Instagram users have commented on it so far.