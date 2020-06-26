’90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Caesar Mack Shares Graphic Details About Sex Life And Plans For Maria

Caesar Mack was catapulted into reality stardom after appearing on the third season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with his Ukrainian girlfriend Maria. During a recent episode of The Domenick Nati Show, Caesar reflected on his plans for Maria and shared graphic details of his sex life.

The episode began with Caesar sharing a story from his past about his reputation in the bedroom. The reality personality told viewers that he’s known for his massive member, which he claimed to at least 11 inches long. Caesar spent most of the episode bragging about his sexual talents, before taking viewers on a tour of his closet filled with toys. When asked if he purchased the toys for Maria, he said he did purchase some items for his trip to Mexico with his then-girlfriend but wasn’t able to put them to use.

“I was going to use that when I was going to Mexico, but I never even got to do that,” he said. “It’s all in the closet with the ring.”

Caesar then went to find the ring he had purchased to propose to Maria.

“This is the infamous ring right here,” he said, showing off a small brown box. “This is Maria’s ring right here.”

He later confessed that the ring was fake and that he purchased it as a place holder. He said he wanted to make sure Maria was ready to commit and that she liked the ring before spending a significant amount on the real thing.

“I knew she wasn’t going to show up,” he said. “I had a feeling, so why would I buy a real diamond when she’s not going to show up in the first place?”

Caesar also confessed that, despite having a closet full of sex toys, he hasn’t actually had sex in over four years. He said Maria doesn’t know what she’s missing out on.

During the recent reunion special for Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Caesar made a virtual appearance and told viewers that he and Maria were still friends and that he was able to meet her in person after the show stopped filming. He revealed she didn’t want to be a part of the TLC series and made it clear that if he showed up with a camera crew, she wouldn’t see him.

Caesar and Maria met on an exclusive dating site, where he was able to capture her attention by sending several gifts and a card with his number. The two began texting and dated long-distance for five years. While on the show, Caesar said he tried to see Maria on multiple occasions but she has always found a reason to cancel the visit. Caesar told the show’s producers that he sent over $40,000 to Maria throughout their relationship, but she said she never received that money from him.

Caesar also bonded with Season 4 cast member David Murphey, who also claimed to be in a relationship with a woman from Ukraine. David met his girlfriend, Lana, on a similar website and even admitted to talking to Maria for a while before moving on to other women.