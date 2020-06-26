Cindy Prado Toasts To The Weekend In A Cleavage-Baring Top

Cindy Prado celebrated the beginning of the weekend on Friday, June 26, sharing a five-photo post on Instagram of herself wearing a low-cut top, holding a drink in her hand.

The model tagged the location of the photos as Laguna Beach, California. She rocked a button-down shirt with a tie at the bottom that transformed the garment into a crop top. While the sleeves of the shirt were a light gray and white, the rest of the top was a light pink, complete with navy blue stripes.

The low-cut top seemed to only be fastened with one button, leaving Cindy’s cleavage exposed. A slight hint of her tanned and toned midriff was also on display.

She paired the sexy shirt with white denim shorts that rode up high on her hips, emphasizing her waist and hourglass figure.

As for her jewelry, Cindy accessorized with multiple gold items, including bracelets, several necklaces, earrings, and rings. She also sat next to a large, clear Prada bag.

She wore her long, copper-colored hair deeply parted. Her voluminous tresses cascaded down her shoulders in loose waves. While the majority of her locks were a warm, honey blond hue, her roots appeared to be a deeper brown, giving her strands a slight two-toned look.

Her nails were lacquered with a ballet pink polish.

Her makeup only seemed to enhance her natural glow. Her lids seemed to be swiped with winged liner, giving her a cat-eye appearance. Her feathery lashes looked to be coated with black mascara, fanning outwards.

Her cheeks appeared to be brushed with a warm, pink blush, making her sun-kissed skin look even more bronzed.

Her plump pout seemed to be coated with a pink gloss.

Cindy’s latest look left her 1.4 million followers wonderstruck, and many of them left her messages in the comments section of the post.

“So beautiful babe,” commented one follower, including two heart-eye emoji.

“You’re arguably the best looking woman on the net,” shared another social media user, punctuating their comment with hands raised in praise and a flame emoji.

“Pretty hair,” wrote a third person.

“How are you even real,” wondered a fourth fan in awe.

As of press time, the photo set racked up over 12,000 likes and received more than 200 comments.

