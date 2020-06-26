Valeria Orsini Rocks Silver Rollerblades & White Bikini In Triple Photo Update

Valeria Orsini added three new photos to her Instagram page that saw her in rollerblades and a bikini.

The hot new series of images was snapped in Miami Beach, Florida. It looked to be a perfect day, and the sun was shining bright overhead. The first image in the set showed Valeria posing in a parking lot. She knelt on one knee and rested her elbow on the opposite leg. She looked into the camera with an open-mouth stare while resting her chin on her hand.

The second image in the deck captured the model standing in the same parking lot. That time, she stood straight up and looked over to the side. She opted for a sexy bikini that hugged her curves in all the right ways. The top boasted a set of tiny triangle cups that allowed her to show off her cleavage. She also wore a sheer white crop top over her swimwear.

The bottoms were just as hot and had thin sides that stretched over her hips. Like the upper portion of her outfit, it had a sheer skirt that covered a piece of her legs. The side of the garment was cut-out and left her bronze legs on display.

The last image in the series captured Valeria at a slightly different angle but still showed off her bombshell body. Her look included several fun accessories. She shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of chic, white-rimmed sunglasses that had reflective lenses. Instead of shoes, she sported a pair of silver rollerblades that had a shimmery tint. The footwear had turquoise wheels and laces to match, providing the outfit with a much-needed pop of color.

Valeria styled her long blond tresses with a middle part, and her hair spilled messily over her back. She also sported a striking application of makeup for her rollerblading trip. She wore defined brows that matched the color of her dark roots, and it looked like she had a dark foundation on her face. The model seemingly brushed her cheeks with blush and completed her look with a clear gloss.

Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned over 17,000 likes and over 415 comments.

“Fabulous look amazing,” one follower gushed, with a series of hearts.

“Gorgeous as always, hope you are having a good day so far today have a good Friday morning have a great weekend,” a second fan chimed in.

“You are Beautiful, and You have sexy legs,” another added.

“Wow wow you amazing l Love you so mach my lady you beautiful,” a fourth person wrote.