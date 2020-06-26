‘The Bachelorette’ Confirmed To Resume Production On Clare Crawley’s Season ‘Very Soon’ In ‘Isolated Location’

The ABC dating show will be the first major show to head back into production following an industry-wide shutdown due to COVID-19.

The Bachelorette will resume production on Clare Crawley’s season “very soon,” but it won’t be at the familiar Bachelor mansion in Agoura Hills, California. The ABC dating show will begin production of its 16th female-led season in an isolated location with strict safety protocols due to the coronavirus health pandemic, according to a new confirmed report by Variety.

The still-to-be-announced cast will travel to an undisclosed, isolated location for the duration of production and the entire season will be shot with all cast and crew members quarantined together.

A production insider noted that extremely strict safety measures will be in place to make the secret location “a super safe paradise for everyone to shoot the show.”

Another source said that the health and safety of the cast and crew is the number one concern. Even without a pandemic in place, the long-running ABC franchise always employs a medic on-set, but health checks will be ramped up with regular COVID-19 testing and temperature checks to ensure that everyone involved with the production will be safe.

“There is always robust care for our team, and that will be the case as they isolate and shoot the show,” the source said.

No visitors will be allowed near the production, making it possible that this season could be spoiler-free for the first time in more than a decade. At the very least, no exes or other people from Clare’s past will be showing up unannounced, as sometimes happens on The Bachelor franchise.

A source close to production told Variety that The Bachelorette will shoot in a private area in Southern California outside of Los Angeles county. Spoiler King Reality Steve previously dished that Clare’s season of The Bachelorette will be filmed in Palm Springs, possibly at the Ritz Carlton Rancho Mirage.

“The cast will start traveling very soon because there has to be a quarantine period,” a production insider added.

The premiere date for The Bachelorette has not been announced, nor has a production timeline for the 39-year-old Clare’s history-making season. It is possible that the season could wrap up faster than usual since there will be no travel for Clare and her suitors. When the show does premiere, it will be on Tuesday nights.

The Bachelorette will take the lead as the first major series to head back into production in the United States, three months after an industry-wide shutdown first took place due to the pandemic. The unexpected filming hiatus allowed for some of Clare’s already-announced suitors to be recast, and one of them –Matt James — sprinted past The Bachelorette production and was named the next star of The Bachelor instead.