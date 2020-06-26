Liz Cheney Says Real Men Wear Masks In New Tweet Featuring Dick

Liz Cheney, the United States Representative for Wyoming, took to Twitter to share a picture of her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, wearing a blue surgical style mask over his face. The high ranking Republican congresswoman stated that he encouraged people to wear a mask, and then she also noted that it is something that real men do. Cheney’s straightforward tweet came shortly after Vice President Mike Pence received criticism for refusing to recommend masks during the latest coronavirus task force update earlier today.

Cheney’s mask tweet echos the advice of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, which encouraged people to wear a cloth face-covering in public, especially in areas that are difficult to maintain social distancing it also recommends.

“It is critical to emphasize that maintaining 6-feet social distancing remains important to slowing the spread of the virus. CDC is additionally advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure,” read the CDC’s recommendation.

Twitter users appeared to appreciate the image with almost 15,000 of them hitting the like button and nearly 6,000 retweeting the image of the former vice president masked up. However, the over 3,200 who replied appeared to be divided in their feelings about the picture because wearing masks to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus has become a political issue recently. President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence have especially been resistant to wearing face coverings during their public appearances.

Some people said that although they like the former vice president, they are not at all convinced that Liz’s assertion that real men wore masks. Several said that they would not wear a mask no matter what. Still, other accounts that replied refused to say anything positive about Dick’s mask photo because they are still mad about the things he did while he served as President George W. Bush’s number two. A few also noted that because of his age and health conditions, Dick certainly fell into the high-risk category when it came to COVID-19, and they commended him for being smart about protecting his health. Many of the replies encouraged the congresswoman to continue sharing the message that masks are essential in curbing the coronavirus pandemic.