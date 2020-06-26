Instagram Model Paige Spiranac Flaunts Cleavage While Working On Her Golf Game

Instagram model Paige Spiranac flaunted her curves while working on her golf game for her latest update. She rocked a tight-fitting dress that put her ample cleavage on display, and shared footage where she hit some practice shots.

The model – who is known as the “OG Insta Golf Girl ” – found ways to work on her game at home during the lock down, but for this upload she was on a golf course. Spiranac included a photo and a short video in the upload. For the pic, she was photographed from the thighs up, and there were trees and shrubbery behind her.

Spiranac sported a small black halter dress that was adorned with sunflower patterns. The top had a plunging neckline with a strap that wrapped around the back of her neck. This offered fans a clear view of her generous bust. She had her long blond hair tied back and looked off-camera for the snap. Spiranac held a golf club in her hands, and had a giant smile across her gorgeous face.

In the second slide, the 27-year-old added a video where she hit some shots while wearing the same dress. The golfer wore all-white sneakers and a green golf glove on her left hand. She bent over to size-up the shot, and viewers got a look at her toned legs. Spiranac hit the practice approach shot, and held her follow-through. She slid the club down her hands then turned to flash a smirk to the camera as the clip ended. In her caption, she mentioned the upcoming Rocket Mortgage Classic golf event.

The social media star uploaded the footage for her 2.7 million Instagram followers on Friday, and many of them flocked to the post as it earned over 115,000 likes in just over three hours after going live. Spiranac received more than 1,600 comments. Her replies were swamped with compliments on her athletic figure, and her attire. Many followers had questions for the former San Diego State University golfer.

