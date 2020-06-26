Lauren Dascalo Flaunts Incredible Figure In Olive Green Lingerie

Lauren Dascalo kicked off the weekend by wishing her followers a happy Friday and sharing a series of photos that saw her looking smoking hot in a set of olive green lingerie. The snaps captured her looking sexy and comfortable as she struck a few sexy poses in her bedroom.

The model’s post consisted of three snapshots, in which she was all smiles. She as standing in a doorway with part of a bed behind her.

Lauren’s lingerie looked to be made of a soft, cotton-like fabric with white trim. The bra featured a low-cut neckline that showed off her cleavage. The bottoms were a thong with side strings pulled high on her hips. She also sported a pair of white ankle socks.

In the first picture, the popular influencer faced the camera and stood with one hip cocked to the side, flaunting her curvy hips and toned thighs. Her flat abs and hourglass shape were also on display. She held one hand in her hair as she smiled at the camera.

Lauren gave her followers a side view of her fabulous physique in the second photo. She placed one hand on the frame of the door while looking downward. Her hair was tossed over to one side and her other hand was on her head. With one bent knee, she showed off her toned legs and trim midsection.

The model flaunted her backside in the last image, which caught her from behind. She looked over her shoulder with parted lips. She turned up the heat and held her hands under her cheeks, calling attention to her booty. The pose also put her flat tummy and shapely arms on display.

Lauren’s tousled hair fell loosely around her shoulders. As far as makeup, she appeared to go with a natural look that included a light eye shadow, mascara, blush, and a nude shade on her lips. She accessorized with hoop earrings, layered necklaces, and a bangle bracelet.

Her fans seemed more than thrilled with the snapshots, and several took to the comments section to dole out some compliments.

“Oh my god like damn to think I wake up the see the sexiest hottest most gorgeous girl ever,” gushed one admirer.

“Seeing your new post notification is literally the best feeling ever,” a second follower wrote.

“Daamn [sic] girlie!! The day was great but you just made it terrific!!” quipped a third Instagram user.

“I’m completely speechless how can someone be this perfect,” a fourth fan chimed in.