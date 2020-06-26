Bianca Taylor Flaunts Her Pert Booty In Gray Lingerie On Instagram

American fitness model Bianca Taylor took to her Instagram page on Friday and wowed her fans with two hot snapshots.

In the snaps, Bianca could be seen rocking a dark gray lingerie set that accentuated her perfect physique. The set comprised a skimpy sports bra that boasted a low-cut neckline, one that allowed Bianca to show off her perky breasts. The ensemble also exposed her rock-hard abs. She teamed the bra with matching bottoms that accentuated her perfect booty and also enabled her to put her sexy legs on full display.

Even though she was wearing a sporty attire, Bianca opted for a full face of makeup. It looked like she applied some foundation, dusted her cheeks with a light brown blush, wore a mocha shade of lipstick, and used a shimmery brown eyeshadow. She also appeared to have applied a thick coat of mascara and seemingly finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows.

Bianca wore her raven-colored tresses in soft curls and let her long locks cascade over her back and shoulders. In terms of jewelry, she only opted for the signature hoop in her nose.

In the first snap, Bianca turned her back toward the camera to show off her booty. She slightly parted her lips and gazed at the lens. In the second picture, she stood straight, kept a hand on her waist, showed off her biceps, lifted her chin, and looked straight into the camera.

In the caption, Bianca offered her fans a 50% discount on her 4-week training guide based on plant-based diets.

Within three hours of posting, the snap amassed more than 18,000 likes. In addition to that, many fans also flocked to the commented section and left close to 300 messages to praise Bianca’s amazing figure.

“Love your thick thighs,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are such a wonderful woman, Bianca. Keep rocking, my vegan queen,” another user chimed in.

“Wow!! You should write a book on vegan fitness, my dear. You’re always such an inspirational figure,” a third follower wrote.

“What an amazing and hot body you have,” a fourth admirer remarked, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

Aside from her regular fans and followers, several other models and influencers also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support, including Anais Zanotti, Lily Adrianne, Vicly Aisha, Tina Louise, and Chanel Zales.

Bianca never fails to impress her fans with her hot snaps and workout videos. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she shared a pic on June 22 in which she could be seen rocking a tiny white bikini top, one that allowed her to show off her cleavage as well as a glimpse of underboob.