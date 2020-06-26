Gwen Stefani Wears Jacket With Blake Shelton’s Name On It & Thigh-High Glitter Boots In New Video

Blake shared a video to coincide with the release of the new live version of 'Nobody But You.'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton shared a little more of their love story with their fans on Friday when Blake released a new music video for the live version of their hit love song, “Nobody But You.”

The video was a collection of footage from a few of the many concerts that the couple performed at together, and it included some intimate behind-the-scenes moments that fans in the audience didn’t get to see. Most of the footage appeared to be from Blake’s “Friends and Heroes Tour” stop at the Forum in Los Angeles back in early March. Gwen had previously shared a blurry Instagram video of Blake showering her with kisses after they performed their romantic duet, but the new YouTube video provided a much clearer look at the couple as they serenaded each other onstage.

In one scene that was filmed offstage, a smiling Gwen held up the denim jacket that she wore for her performance with her boyfriend. The garment had Blake’s name bedazzled on the back in rhinestones. Sparkly silver fringe also adorned the faded blue jean coat. The rest of Gwen’s dazzling ensemble consisted of a pair of thigh-high silver glitter boots, tiny Daisy Dukes with long silver fringe on the back, and black fishnets. Blake skipped the sparkle and rocked a plain maroon button-down shirt with a pair of blue jeans.

The video captured the moment that Gwen walked onstage to join Blake to the roar of the crowd, as well as her sweet embrace with her cowboy beau.

Other scenes showed Gwen and Blake rehearsing together, holding hands backstage, and sharing a few laughs. They kissed and cuddled, and there was even a shot of Blake buttoning his shirt up.

Gwen was shown wearing a few different outfits. She showed off her new signature combination of flashy fashion and country-inspired pieces by rocking an orange camouflage outfit, another denim coat covered with silver sequins, and a jacket that featured a colorful depiction of a western landscape. She also wore more than one pair of cutoff shorts.

The “Nobody But You” live video was a hit on YouTube, where fans flocked to the comments section to share their love for Gwen and Blake’s song and the lovebirds’ relationship.

“I can watch this over and over again!!! They are the most awesome team together!!!!” read one reaction to the video.

“It makes me so happy that Blake and Gwen have both finally found real, true, forever love. They both deserved it after what they had been through and they have never looked happier than they do now,” another fan wrote.

“Look 2020 has sucked so far, just get married this year, so there is something to be happy about,” a third fan begged.