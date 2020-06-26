Bethany Lily April Flaunts Incredible Curves In Cropped T-Shirt & Lace Underwear

On Friday, June 26, British model Bethany Lily April uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 3 million followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 24-year-old posing in front of a flower wall at an undisclosed location. Bethany stood with her arms at her side, as she hunched her shoulders and arched her back. She tilted her head and gazed directly at the camera, pursing her full lips.

She sported an extremely cropped teal-and-white tye-dye shirt from the menswear clothing brand, boohooMAN. The Instagram model paired the top with white high-cut lace underwear. The revealing ensemble put her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She also wore a silver watch on her right wrist.

For the photo, Bethany styled her honey-colored hair in tousled waves and a deep side part. She enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. She appeared to have applied highlighter to her cheekbones, the bridge of her nose, and her upper lip, making her skin look absolutely radiant. The glamorous look also seemed to feature filled-in eyebrows, subtle contour, a few coats of mascara, and mauve lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to her floral backdrop and advertised for boohooMAN by tagging the company.

Fans seemed to adore the provocative post as it soon racked up more than 12,000 likes. Quite a few of Bethany’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“You are such an angel,” wrote a fan.

“You are so beautiful baby,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of heart-eye, kissing face, and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Everything about this picture is perfect including your body,” added a different devotee.

“You are a flower… the most beautiful in the world,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Bethany engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

This is far from the first time that the model has shown off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, she tends to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a suggestive snap, in which she wore a skimpy animal-print bikini. That post has been liked over 90,000 times since it was shared.