WWE News: Two More Superstars Released After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

WWE has released two more superstars after having allegations of sexual misconduct recently brought against them. Travis Banks and El Ligero have been entirely removed from the NXT UK brand and are no longer associated with the company.

ESPN reported the two superstars are two of many named in the #SpeakingOut campaign that has been moving throughout professional wrestling. As it continues to gain steam on social media, more and more names in wrestling are having allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse brought forward.

The allegations brought against Banks came from a 17-year-old who has accused him of emotional abuse during their relationship. El Ligero has been accused of sexual assault. One week ago, 411 Mania reported that PROGRESS Wrestling decided not to work with either of them any longer.

Previously, PROGRESS cut ties with David Starr and Marc Perry while only suspending Banks, Scotty Davis, and Jordan Devlin. The promotion wanted everyone to know they took the allegations seriously, and after review, chose to completely cut ties with Banks and Ligero.

Banks took to Twitter this past weekend to issue an apology for his previous actions. El Ligero also apologized for sending unwanted and inappropriate messages to women, but he denies the claims of sexual assault.

WWE

Banks had worked with WWE since early 2017 when he wrestled in a match at WrestleMania Axxess. Since then, he was a participant in the second WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament and became a member of the NXT UK brand.

El Ligero also competed in that tournament back in 2018, and he lost to Banks in the first round. He would become a regular member of the NXT UK brand as well, and he also took part in the WWE Worlds Collide event over WrestleMania 35 weekend last year. Ligero also spent time as a member of 205 Live before his release from WWE.

WWE released NXT superstar Jack Gallagher last week after a woman shared a story alleging sexual misconduct against him.

Numerous men and women from different wrestling promotions have shared their #SpeakingOut stories of abuse and misconduct from others. NXT North American Champion Keith Lee even told his story of alleged sexual abuse that he suffered years ago.

WWE is far from the only wrestling promotion going through this situation.

Michael Elgin, Joey Ryan, and Dave Crist were all released by Impact Wrestling. AEW suspended Sammy Guevara for harsh comments made toward WWE superstar Sasha Banks. AEW star Jimmy Havoc is receiving “treatment and counseling” after several women accused him of emotional and physical abuse.