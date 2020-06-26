Brooklyn Millard Looks Smoking Hot As She Poses In A White String Bikini

Brooklyn Millard let it all hang out in her most recent Instagram post on Thursday. The stunning model flashed her curves while revealing in the caption that she was headed to Arizona.

In the racy pic, Brooklyn looked smoking hot as she rocked a white string bikini. The tiny top fastened behind her back and around her neck while clinging tightly to her ample bust. The garment also exposed her toned arms and shoulders as well as her muscular back.

The matching thong bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her tiny waist as they accentuated her round booty and killer legs in the process. Her flat tummy was also on display in the snap. She accessorized the style with rings on her fingers.

Brooke posed with her backside towards the camera. She arched her back and placed both of her hands over her head as she looked over her shoulder with a flirty smile on her face. In the background of the pic, a pink wall and some cacti could be seen.

Brooklyn wore her blond hair parted to the side. She styled the long, golden locks in voluminous curls that cascaded down her back and brushed over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to include mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a dusting of pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her tanned skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the application with soft pink gloss on her lips.

Brooke’s 656,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 20,000 in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with more than 300 messages during that time.

“One gorgeous and sexy young lady,” one follower stated.

“Stunning…. don’t ever stop smiling,” another gushed.

“Always sexy,” a third social media user declared.

“Wow,” a fourth person wrote.

The model is not stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in her online posts. She’s often seen sporting sexy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and skintight workout gear in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brooklyn recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a skimpy blue and white string bikini. To date, that snap has racked up more than 26,000 likes and over 600 comments.