‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Camryn Grimes Shares Sweet Memories While Watching Emmy-Winning Episode

Today The Young and the Restless replayed an episode from July 19, 1999, in which a young Camryn Grimes’ portrayal of Cassie earned her a Daytime Emmy Award. On Twitter, the actress revealed that she couldn’t remember ever watching her performance before today, and she shared some sweet memories of her time on the CBS Daytime drama as a child.

“Truth be told, I don’t know if I’ve actually ever seen this episode. #yr,” tweeted Grimes as she tuned in to see her younger self on the small screen.

As the opening rolled, the actress shared some sweet memories of herself with her on-screen father, Joshua Morrow, who portrays Nick Newman.

“Watching the opening credits, reminds me of @JoshuaMorrowYR and I playing football with that doll they made me carry around and trying to throw it up and get it stuck in the lights lol #yr”

As the episode continued, Grimes noted that Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick’s heartfelt words about Cassie made her tear up, and then she also stated that Case has always had perfect hair. The actress also said that hearing her voice as a child reminded her of somebody special in her life now as an adult.

“I swear little me sounds a lot like my goddaughter.”

.@camryngrimes has won @DaytimeEmmys for her work as both Cassie and Mariah! So where does Camryn keep her statues? @YandR_CBS pic.twitter.com/aCorE9CNwA — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) June 26, 2020

Unfortunately, during a bit of the flashback episode, California governor Gavin Newsom interrupted with an update, and Grimes jokingly said that she didn’t remember the governor being in the storyline when she was a child. Some of her fans who responded lamented how Newsom kept popping up in nearly every episode lately. She also talked about how much she enjoyed watching actor Christian LeBlanc portray Michael as a villain. These days in Genoa City, Michael is an upstanding member of the community even though he is in deep with Adam (Mark Grossman), who blackmailed him when Michael became the new District Attorney.

Grimes won her first Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series in 2000 at age 10 for her work as Cassie Newman. She went on to win another trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2018. With her first win, Grimes became the youngest actress ever to win a Daytime Emmy Award.

Ahead of tonight’s Daytime Emmys on CBS at 8 p.m., the soap shared a cute video of the actress discussing where she kept her two statues. Grimes admitted that they stay at her grandparents’ house, and her grandpa ran out and shooed her away, declaring the Emmys belonged to him now.