Kara Del Toro Eats Strawberries By The Pool, Flaunts Curves In Peach-Colored Bikini

Kara Del Toro gave fans a glimpse at one of her pool days in a new Instagram post on Friday afternoon. The bombshell model posted a series of images in which she rocked a peach-colored bikini while enjoying a picnic with strawberries by the water. Kara’s swimwear left almost nothing to the imagination and perfectly showcased her curves.

Kara’s look included an open-front top with two panels over her breasts and strings that tied in the center and around her neck. The loose-fitting top barely covered Kara’s busty chest, which spilled out on all sides. The top also cut off at her chest, leaving her underboob and flat tummy exposed.

Kara paired the top with a matching U-shaped thong with scalloped edges. The front of the bikini remained low on the model’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Kara’s long, lean legs and curvy hips were fully exposed.

Kara accessorized her ensemble with a silver choker necklace and dome dangling earrings. She also appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, dark eyeshadow, and a light pink lipstick. Kara wore her long, brown hair down in messy curls that were pushed to one side.

Kara sat on a white towel at the in-ground pool’s edge. On the other side of the water, a white table and patio chairs could be seen, as well as some trees and shrubs. Sunlight washed over Kara and cast a golden aura around her tan body.

Kara looked as radiant as ever as she tucked her legs under her body and leaned to one side, emphasizing her figure. The first photo showed Kara holding a strawberry up to her mouth as she parted her lips and stared at the camera. In the second shot, she reached into a container filled with the fruit. She slouched slightly, causing her cleavage to spill out.

Kara’s post garnered nearly 5,000 likes and just over 50 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers showered her with affection in the comments section.

“A beauty from heaven,” one fan said with a heart-eye emoji.

“Goddess energy,” another user added.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” a third fan wrote.

Kara always knows how to drive her followers wild. In another post, the beauty went braless in a sheer blouse and bikini bottoms.