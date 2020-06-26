‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Clare Crawley’s Season Reportedly Set To Begin Filming Soon, Says Reality Steve

Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette will soon start filming, according to spoiler king Reality Steve. ABC has been promising that Clare would still get her chance to find her future husband by leading a season of her own, and now it seems that producers feel they have a plan in place to make it happen.

The season featuring Clare was supposed to start filming in mid-March and debut in May. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, production was halted the night before filming was set to begin.

Those associated with the show have consistently promised that they would film Claire’s journey to find love when it was safe to do so. The Bachelorette has been placed on ABC’s schedule set to air on Tuesdays this fall, and not long ago it was said that the cast and crew hoped to begin filming at some point in July.

According to Twitter, Reality Steve said on Friday that a plan seems to be in place now.

“(SPOILER): I’m hearing that Clare, cast, & crew will arrive in Palm Springs, CA around July 9th/10th, everyone will be quarantined for a week, then filming will begin around the 17th. The resort where the whole season will be filmed, I believe, is the Ritz Carlton Rancho Mirage,” Reality Steve shared.

Some fans of The Bachelorette quickly replied to Reality Steve’s tweet noting some disappointment in the idea that Clare and her guys would be filmed solely in Palm Springs. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing coronavirus issues, production noted a while back that an approach like this would likely be necessary.

A few moments after that initial tweet, Reality Steve added another Twitter post with a little bit more information.

“(SPOILER) Obviously plans can change, maybe stuff gets pushed back, but that is what I’m hearing as of the last couple days. This is the booking calendar for the Ritz Carlton Rancho Mirage as of today. Blocked off until the end of Aug, which is when her season would be done filming,” Reality Steve added.

The spoiler king added a couple of screenshots of the booking calendar for the resort, showing that every single day from June 28 through August 27 simply showed “Not Available for Check-in.”

In fact, the booking page for the Ritz Carlton in Palm Springs shows that note about rooms being unavailable beginning with Friday, June 26. That would seem to signal that production is probably beginning to set up now. If that’s the cast, those tied to The Bachelorette will probably confirm some of these dates and plans soon.

Will Clare find her Mr. Right when she finally gets to start handing out roses as The Bachelorette? Additional details should emerge soon and fans will be anxious to learn more.