Bella Hadid & Hailey Baldwin’s Trip To Italy Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Is Reportedly All About Work

Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly not taking the coronavirus pandemic lightly while they’re overseas.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, the supermodels were photographed wearing bikinis on a yacht in Italy earlier this week. The longtime friends were both enjoying the sunshine as they showed off their stunning physiques. In one photo, Hadid wore a mask as the women were walking around the boat.

While Baldwin and Hadid appeared to be enjoying themselves on the yacht, Hollywood Life reports neither of the models is using this time as a vacation. While they haven’t been able to work since the pandemic became more apparent in the United States, they are purportedly eager to slowly return to a normal routine.

“Bella and Hailey are in Italy for work, something they have genuinely missed these past few months,” an insider said. “They both are also taking all the necessary precautions with the world we live in.”

The source continued to say that Baldwin and Hadid both feel fortunate to have a job to go to during these unprecedented times. However, they both reportedly realized that while there was room for fun during their trip, Hadid kept her team safe by ensuring they met safety requirements. Reportedly, some requirements included taking her temperature as well as getting tested for COVID-19 before going to Italy.

“Business comes first and that is what they are there for,” another source said. “They want that to be the takeaway, they are in no way trying to glorify anything or look like they are breaking rules, they are there to work and they are very happy to do so.”

Another reason the friends reportedly felt safe to travel together was that they knew they weren’t going out as much prior to their trip. Throughout their time in quarantine, they’ve both shared moments of themselves at home and with their loved ones. Hadid has been using the quarantine as an excuse to take at-home photos for her popular Instagram page and for advertisement campaigns. She’s also been spending time with her mother Yolanda and pregnant sister Gigi at the family’s farm in Pennsylvania.

While Hadid visited her family, Baldwin mostly spent her quarantine with her husband, Justin Bieber. The twosome first traveled to Canada, where they isolated at Bieber’s home for several weeks. Soon after, they landed back in Los Angeles to reportedly be closer to their friends. In between their travels, Baldwin shared videos the couple created together and launched their Facebook Watch show, The Biebers.