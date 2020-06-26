Jessica Simpson Wows Fans In Skimpy Bikini While Bidding Goodbye To Her 30s

Actress and singer Jessica Simpson appears to be gearing up for her birthday in the sexiest way possible. On Friday, she shared an Instagram update that featured her rocking a two-tone bikini while spending some time near the ocean.

The mom of three alluded to her birthday, which just around the corner on July 10. She may be turning 40, but she certainly did not look it in the sexy swimsuit. The number had a brown and white cow-print pattern. Not much of the front was visible. That being said, it was skimpy with straps that crisscrossed on her back. The bottoms were cheeky, showing off her pert derrière. Jessica also wrote that the bikini was available from her collection.

The fashion entrepreneur paired the swimsuit with a sheer, black coverup. She wore the see-through garment over her shoulder, adding a sexy vibe to the snapshot. Jessica also wore a black cowboy hat that featured gold details along the bottom of the crown. She completed her beach-day look with a pair of thick, gold hoop earrings.

The Employee of the Month star looked smoking hot as she glanced over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face. She arched her back, showcasing her booty as well as her slim midsection and shapely shoulders.

Jessica’s hair and makeup looked glamorous in the photo. Her blond locks were styled in waves that cascaded down her back. Her makeup application looked to include eyeliner, mascara, and blush on her cheeks. She also wore a nude shade on her lips.

Her fans were certainly loving the look, with more than 50,000 of them hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing it. Many rushed to the comments section to give the post some love.

“KA-POW! That’s the only word I have for this @jessicasimpson! Thanks for sharing!” one enthusiastic admirer wrote.

“Age like fine wine… From what I see… U make gettin older look good miss,” a second Instagram user commented.

“Holy mother!!! Now I have to mop where I spit out my drink. Give us a disclosure before you do that,” quipped a third fan.

“You look so healthy and amazing! You just glow you should be very proud of yourself you beautiful woman xo,” a fourth follower shared.

Jessica has certainly aged well, and she works hard to keep fit. She recently shared an inspiring Instagram post that saw her flaunting her fit physique in a figure-hugging pair of shorts with a matching bra where she wrote that she had to wake up before her children to get her exercise in.