Thylane Blondeau Looks Incredible In Dressing Room Selfie

Thylane Blondeau’s Instagram share today showed off her incredible beauty. The update was her second in as many days and has already earned a ton of attention from her 3.6 million fans.

The selfie was snapped in a dressing room and saw the “Most Beautiful Girl in the World” posed in the center of the shot. The space featured a floor-length mirror and a light gray couch in addition to a brick-lined wall. It looked like Thylane was in the middle of a glam session, and the counter in front of her was scattered with makeup bags and makeup.

The model faced her front side toward the camera and rested one arm near her ribs. She held her iPhone in the opposite hand, turned her head to the side, and stared into the camera with a sultry gaze. She opted for a casual outfit that did a great job of showing off some of her most notable features.

The model sported an oversized black garment that looked like a mix between a smock and a hoodie. It had a small V-neckline, and one of its sides fell over her shoulder and showed a bit of skin. The body of the piece was baggy on her arms and midsection, and its long sleeves covered part of her hands. The bottom of the fabric had slits on the sides that showed off her slender legs while its sheer fabric exposed her skin underneath.

Thylane added a pair of dangly earrings to her outfit, which served as her only accessory. She pulled her locks back in a high bun, and a few loose pieces of hair escaped from the hair tie and fell near her ear.

The model wore a beautiful application of makeup that showed her incredible features and the look appeared to include defined brows, mascara, blush, and highlighter. Thylane lined her plump pout with what looked like a light pink lip gloss.

Thylane kept her caption simple and added only a red exclamation point. Since it was shared over an hour ago, many of her fans have been quick to show love. Over 35,000 Instagrammers have double-tapped the update while another 150 social media users left comments. Most were fascinated with her beauty and a few more commented with emoji instead.

“Wish i was that beautiful,” one fan commented with a red heart and rose emoji.

“You are beautiful so much,” a second social media user raved.

“AWWWWU YOU SO BEAUTIFUL,” a third fan added.

“100% pure gorgeousness!” another Instagrammer exclaimed.