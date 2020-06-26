Devin Brugman Flaunts Magnificent Hourglass Curves In Elegant Black Bikini

Devin Brugman flaunted her incredible body in her latest Instagram post. Clad in a barely-there bikini, she showed off her toned physique. Her fans immediately flocked to see the post and inundated her with comments.

Those who follow the model know that she and Natasha Oakley are the founders of Monday Swimwear. Devin was wearing one of the brand’s bikinis while lounging at leisure. She shared two photos of her risqué attire in her most recent social media offering.

Devin left very little to the imagination in an elegant black bikini that showcased her magnificent curves. She wore a bandeau-style bikini with thick black straps to support her bust. She showed off her bountiful cleavage and even a hint of sideboob in the snaps.

The 29-year-old teamed the bikini top with its matching bottoms. The high-leg bottoms clung to her slim hips and exposed her long, muscular thighs.

Of course, the skimpy top and bottom left Devin’s midriff bare. She flaunted her ripped abs and minuscule waist that gave her hourglass figure its curvy silhouette.

Devin styled her hair in a side-part and allowed her dark brown hair to tumble down her shoulders and back in casual disarray. Her only visible accessory was a bangle that she wore on her left wrist.

The social media star posed in a luxurious setting. She sat in a sun-flooded carpeted room as floor-length windows opened to a bushy, rustic setting.

In the first image, Devin sat on a round wooden table. She balanced one foot on a chair, and sipped a clear drink from a glass. The profile view showed that Devin seemed to be mesmerized by the outdoor view.

The following snap had Devin still holding the glass. But this time, she leaned slightly to the side and closed her eyes. The model seemed to be taking a quiet moment to enjoy the solitude.

The photos created excitement among her hordes of fans. Many of them responded in the comments section and showered her with compliments.

“I can’t believe how beautiful you are,” one follower raved.

Another expressed a similar sentiment.

“A stunning and sharp woman in fabulous and marvelous photos!” they gushed.

However, one Instagram user only had eyes for the carpet and posed a question

“Am I the only one that wants to lay on that carpet, looks comfy as hell,” they commented.

Devin consistently posts on her social media accounts and has already amassed a fan base of over 1.3 million followers. They love engaging with the influencer and more than 18,000 admirers have already liked this particular image. She also received 130 comments in the short period since it went live.