Arianny Celeste Rocks Tiny Black Daisy Dukes In A Sizzling Instagram Video

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste tantalized her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a video clip that she mentioned in the caption was filmed by Haus of Visio. As the geotag indicated, the video was filmed in Los Angeles, and Arianny flaunted her curves in a pair of tiny black Daisy Dukes and a checkered black-and-white top. Her beauty look was glamorous, and she gave credit to makeup artist Eileen Madrid for the look by tagging her in the caption of the post.

The clip contained both color and black-and-white footage, and Arianny’s ensemble looked stunning on her bombshell body. Her top had a checkered pattern and a neckline that dipped low, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thin straps stretched over her shoulders, and there was ruched detailing all down the front of the look. The tank was a cropped length with some ruffled embellishments along the bottom, adding to the feminine vibe of the look.

She paired the sexy top with skimpy black Daisy Dukes that showed off a sliver of her stomach as well as nearly every inch of her toned legs.

Arianny’s long brunette locks were curled and pulled back into a half-up look. She played with her silky tresses in several shots, and in some of the clips her hair was even entirely up, with a few strands remaining loose to frame her face.

Arianny finished the ensemble with several accessories, including layered bangles on both wrists, statement earrings, and a delicate necklace that drew even more attention to her cleavage. Her beauty look incorporated a bold red lip, and she switched up her poses throughout the video, swaying her hips and showing off her curves.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 107 comments within just one hour, as well as over 10,000 views from her eager fans.

“So cute. Love the black and white,” one follower commented.

“Friday feels,” another fan added simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“I have never been a person that likes to have pictures taken. You just look so comfortable and happy in front of the camera. I have never seen a bad picture of you,” another follower remarked.

“Love the red lips,” a fourth fan wrote.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny thrilled her followers by sharing a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a bold pink swimsuit with a cut-out detail on the front that exposed a serious amount of cleavage. She posed in front of a wood-covered wall for the shot, and placed her hands on either side of her as she flaunted her bombshell body.