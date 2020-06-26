Australian Body-Positive Model Stefania Ferrario Smolders In Checkered Workout Set

Stefania Ferrario smoldered on Friday, June 26, when she took to the popular social media platform to share a stunning new photo with her 970,000 Instagram fans, which saw her in a stylish workout set.

The Australian body-positive model was featured standing close to a light green Land Rover parked next to a brick house. Ferrario placed her right elbow on the hood of the vehicle as she leaned against its side. She looked at a point in the distance toward the right with focused eyes and lips in a neutral position. She propped the right foot forward as she kicked her hips to the side, showcasing her shapely legs.

Ferrario sported a two-piece set featuring a checkered print in pink and chocolate. It included a pair of leggings that sat around her belly button, clinging closely to her midriff and exposing her toned upper abs and sides. They appeared to be made of thin fabric that outlined her quads and hips.

She paired her pants with a matching sports bra with thick straps that were placed over her shoulders. Its U-shaped neckline was high, offering a good amount of coverage. It appeared to have a sturdy bottom elastic for additional support. The tag added to the photo suggested the set was from Running Bare. A quick look on the brand’s Instagram revealed Ferrario rocked the Veronica print.

Ferrario wore her platinum short hair styled in classic waves, which she swept to one side. She appeared to have gone makeup-free for the shot.

Since going live earlier today, the post has garnered more than 25,000 likes and upwards of 165 comments. Her fans flocked to the comments section to note their appreciation for Ferrario and to compliment her on her good looks and vehicle choice.

“Love ur early morning Androgynous look, babe!!” one user wrote.

“Any more pics of that Land Rover though?!” replied another one, including a heart-eyes emoji.

“Queen. Myth. Unique. The best. Popular. Cute. Lovely. Unrepeatable,” a third admirer raved.

“Something always told me Stefania has good taste in cars,” added a fourth fan.

Ferrario uses her Instagram feed to share a mix of professional and personal photos, a good amount of which feature her in lingerie. She also often shares nude, artistic photos that embrace the female figure. As reported by The Inquisitr, she previously stunned her fans with a photo that captured her swimming in a pool while naked. The photo was artsy and remained within Instagram’s no-nudity guidelines. Ferrario had her back to the camera, which showed her swimming toward the light.