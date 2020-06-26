Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Killer Curves In Revealing Workout Ensemble

Internet sensation Yaslen Clemente certainly motivated fans around the world on social media after she shared a workout series starring herself on Friday, June 26. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to post the content for her 1.9 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of thousands.

The 23-year-old model photographed herself with her cellphone while at that gym for the three-photo slideshow. Yaslen took center stage in the series as she posed similarly in the first two images, propping her hips out and tugging on her bottoms. She further emitted a sultry vibe as she pouted and stared directly at her phone’s screen.

Her short blond hair, which featured dark roots, was parted to the left and did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down to her shoulders in natural-looking, messy waves.

She also looked to be wearing a bit of makeup for the snaps, highlighting her natural facial features and elevating her sporty look. The application seemingly included blush, eye shadow, filled-in eyebrows, eyeliner, and pink lipstick.

Still, it was her curvaceous and fit figure that stole the show in the series, as she showcased her physique with a revealing workout outfit.

Her top consisted of a grey sports bra with two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment did not conceal much of her assets as it tightly hugged her figure. The top was also designed with a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of her cleavage. Further on display was the model’s chiseled core, as the garment was quite cropped, reaching just below her chest.

She teamed the revealing top with an equally revealing pair of white booty shorts. The shorts were very tight on the model and had no trouble showcasing her curvaceous hips and pert derriere. As the bottoms were also high-waisted, they again drew attention towards her slim midriff.

The model did not indicate where she was located exactly in the post.

Meanwhile, in the caption, she expressed that “thick thighs save lives.” She also revealed where her shorts were from, before directing fans to the link in her bio, which contained custom diet and fitness plans.

The sizzling series received a great deal of support from fans, amassing more than 25,000 likes since going live two hours ago. An additional 288 followers also took to the comments section to praise Yaslen.

“So cute,” one social media user commented.

“Beautiful babe,” added a second fan.

“You look amazing,” a third admirer chimed in.

