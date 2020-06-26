Larsa Pippen Flaunts Some Serious Cleavage In A Low-Cut Printed Dress

In her latest Instagram post, reality television star Larsa Pippen tantalized her 1.9 million Instagram followers with a gorgeous snap in which she rocked a dress that looked ready for the summer heat. The ensemble was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, a label Larsa has worn previously on her Instagram page. She made sure to show the brand some love by tagging them in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Larsa didn’t include a geotag to specify her location, but she appeared to be on the patio area in her backyard. Large floor-to-ceiling windows were visible behind her, reflecting the blue sky and lush green trees surrounding her backyard oasis. Several modern lounge chairs were also positioned on the patio behind her. However, the focal point of the shot remained Larsa’s bombshell body.

The dress she wore had a simple silhouette, with a neckline that dipped low in the front, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thin spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders, and the entire garment was crafted from a red-and-beige pattern that almost looked like leopard print.

The fabric clung to every inch of Larsa’s curves, nipping in at her slim waist before flaring back out over her shapely hips. The dress clung to her toned thighs as well, accentuating her figure. The photo was cropped just below Larsa’s hips, so fans weren’t able to tell where the hem landed on her legs. However, there was still plenty of skin on display in the look.

Larsa finished off with a few accessories, rocking a pair of small hoop earrings and two delicate silver layered necklaces. She held a pair of sunglasses in one hand as she gazed at the camera, sweeping her hair back from her face. Her long locks appeared damp and they cascaded down her back in an effortless style.

Larsa’s fans absolutely loved the post, and it racked up over 5,100 likes within 35 minutes, as well as 119 comments from her eager followers.

“Nice dress,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji and flame emoji.

“So gorgeous. Oh my sweet goodness,” another follower remarked.

“You are so beautiful,” a third fan added.

“My future wife,” another follower wrote in the comments section.

Larsa has been keeping her followers entertained during quarantine by sharing plenty of sizzling snaps taken right in her backyard, in which she rocked everything from skimpy swimwear to cozy-looking loungewear. Just two days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa perched at the edge of her pool and flaunted her fit figure in an animal-print swimsuit with a plunging neckline and cut-out details.