Pakistan Cricket Team To Arrive In England On Sunday To Prepare For Summer Tour, Will Isolate For 14 Days

The Pakistan cricket team is set to arrive in England on Sunday for their summer tour, the ECB announced on Friday.

The teams are set to play three Tests and three Twenty20s, with the competition starting in August. It will be some of the first cricket to be played in months, with international competitions and major leagues shutting down with the spread of the coronavirus.

As Sky Sports reported, Pakistan’s players will start the tour with a 14-day quarantine at Blackfinch New Road, Worcester, before moving to The Incora County Ground in Derbyshire on July 13 to begin preparations for the first Test match. The breaking news on Friday of the team’s planned arrival ended a period of uncertainty, with a number of Pakistan’s players testing positive for coronavirus.

As the BBC reported earlier in the week, seven more Pakistan players tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to 10. The players who had tested negative were still slated to depart for England, with Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Waskim Khan saying the tour was still on track and the team would leave as scheduled. But until the announcement on Friday, it was not certain exactly when that would take place or the logistics of the arrival and isolation period.

Ashley Giles, director of cricket for England, said the fact that competition does not start until August seems to give the teams some time to get back on track.

“We’re hopeful that Pakistan will be arriving fairly soon,” Giles said at a time when there were only three positive cases for the Pakistan team. “We’re far enough away from the Test series to not worry about that too much at the moment.”

The first three Pakistan players to test positive — Haider Ail, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan — were all showing no symptoms. The tests on Monday revealed seven more players — Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz. Team masseur Malang Ali had also tested positive.

The planned matches in August represent something of a return to normalcy for a sport filled with uncertainty. The T20 World Cup appears almost certain to be pushed back beyond 2020, and the India Premier League has targeted a date of September for a potential return, but there are no details yet available. While some other sports around the world have started to return with strict measures in place to prevent the spread of the virus, cricket fans are still waiting to see major competitions.