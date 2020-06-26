Chloe Saxon Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Unzipped White Bodysuit

On Friday, June 26, British model Chloe Saxon shared a series of suggestive snaps with her 762,000 Instagram followers. Check out the tantalizing post here.

The photos showed the 33-year-old posing on a windowsill in a white-walled room. White roses in a silver vase had been placed on a shelf in the background. Chloe sizzled in an unzipped white ribbed bodysuit from the online retailer Missy Empire. She did not appear to be wearing a bra underneath the sheer garment, leaving little to the imagination. The bodysuit showcased her incredible curves and slender waist, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to get a good view of the sizable tattoos on her thighs. As for jewelry, the model wore statement earrings and a choker necklace.

In the first image, the Instagram star kneeled and placed her hands on her thighs. She turned her body away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She altered her position for the following photo by sitting with her legs spread. Chloe resumed her kneeling position for the third shot. She tilted her head and tugged on the sides of her high-cut bodysuit. The final photo showed her still grasping the garment, as she gazed directly at the camera, parting her full lips.

For the casual photoshoot, the brunette bombshell styled her long locks in a ponytail and enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. She made her brown eyes pop with what appeared to be warm-toned eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and false eyelashes. Her cosmetic application also seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, highlighter, peach blush, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation gave Missy Empire additional advertisement by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 5,000 likes. Quite a few of Chloe’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Beautiful pictures of you,” wrote a fan, adding a string of heart-eye, kissing face, and fire emoji to the comment.

“Oh wow so stunning,” added a different devotee.

“What a sexy goddess,” remarked another follower.

“Looking sexy as usual,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles.