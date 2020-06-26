‘Playboy’ Model Sarah Harris Goes Braless Underneath A Cropped Yellow Sweater On Instagram

Sarah Harris returned to her Instagram account on Friday with a hot new update that saw her showing some serious skin. The former Playboy model flaunted her dangerous curves in a revealing ensemble while telling her fans about her weekend plans.

In the post, the Kiwi model was captured sitting on the floor in what was presumably her home, which a geotag indicated was in Auckland, New Zealand. She stretched one leg out in front of her while bending the other underneath and arched her back slightly as she leaned back against the blank white wall. She turned her head slightly to the side to affix her piercing blue-gray eyes on the camera with an intense, and sultry stare.

Sarah looked extra cozy as she struck her pose in a knit, baby yellow sweater from Fashion Nova that popped against her gorgeous, allover glow. The number had baggy sleeves and a chunky, turtle neck collar that hid her decolletage entirely. She styled the number in a cropped fashion by tucking the bottom of it up to her chest, offering her audience a look at her flat tummy and abs. The move also revealed that Sarah was going braless underneath the garment and flashed a teasing glimpse of underboob to give the look a sexy and seductive vibe.

On her lower half, Sarah went even scantier by rocking nothing more than a white thong that left very little to the imagination. The lingerie’s high-cut and cheeky style exposed the star’s sculpted legs nearly in their entirety, as well as a partial view of her pert derriere. Meanwhile, its thick waistband sat high up on her hips to highlight her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

The blond bombshell completed her look with a pair of white tube socks that were scrunched up around her ankles. She styled her platinum tresses down in loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and accentuated her striking facial features with a gorgeous application of makeup. The cosmetics look appeared to include a pink lip gloss, blush, shimmering highlighter, and mascara.

Many fans seemed thrilled by Sarah’s latest social media appearance and expressed their love for the upload by hitting the like button more than 15,000 times during its first 11 hours of going live to her feed. Hundreds more flocked to the comments section of the upload to leave compliments for the model’s jaw-dropping display.

“Dead!!! Stunning!” one person wrote.

“You are truly awesome and marvelous, gorgeous,” gushed another follower.

“Whatever you wear, you make it look the best,” a third admirer remarked.

“Stop being this hot. My phone is burning right now,” joked a fourth fan.

Sarah had been dazzling her devotees with a number of steamy, skin-baring Instagram uploads lately. Earlier this week, she left them stunned again when she flaunted her curvaceous physique in a plunging black bikini. That look proved to be another hit, racking up over 16,000 like and 382 comments to date.