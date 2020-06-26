Savannah Prez Flaunts Fit Physique In Crop Top & Daisy Dukes

Fitness model Savannah Prez kicked off the weekend with a sexy Instagram update that got her fans to talking. She looked gorgeous in a flirty crop top with a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes while posing in a field of grass.

The geotag on the post indicated that Savannah was in Belgium. She was surrounded by tall, green grass. A few trees were blurred in the background. Golden sunlight filled the photo, creating a warm nuance.

Her fans certainly took notice of how stunning she looked.

“Looking Simply Amazing. Nice Beautiful Quads,” gushed one Instagram user.

“That gold go perfect with the sunset very hot,” a second follower wrote.

The model’s male admirers were not the only ones who took a moment to comment. Some of her female followers chimed in as well.

“I’m not kidding you are my goal,” a third fan remarked.

“Oh oh my god! You are wonderful. My inspiration,” a fourth echoed.

Savannah certainly looked fit, healthy, and sexy in the casually chic outfit. Her top was a bright yellow, and it featured off-the shoulder short sleeves. It cut off at her ribs, giving her fans a nice look at her taut abs. Her denim shorts were a mid-rise style with a button fly. They had a short hem that teased a peek of her booty. She also sported a thin, silver belt. She completed her look with a pair of small, hoop earrings.

The picture captured the model from a side angle while she gazed at the camera. She smiled as she placed one hand near her cheek. Her other hand was on her hip. She stood with one leg forward and one hip to the side, flaunting her incredible derrière and muscular thighs. The pose also showed off her bustline and shapely arms. The sun appeared to be setting behind her, casting a warm glow on her bronze skin.

Savannah wore her long tresses back in a ponytail. Her makeup application appeared to include a smoky eye shadow and mascara. Her cheeks also looked to be contoured with gold highlights. She also wore a rose gloss on her lips.

Savannah seems to enjoy putting her fabulous figure on display. Along with posts that show her working out in form-fitting workout apparel, she also knows how to rock a bathing suit. Last week, she wowed her fans with a snap that saw her looking smoking hot in a colorful cut-out bikini while she soaked up some sun.