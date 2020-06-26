Genesis Lopez Shows Off Bodacious Derriere In Tiny Orange Thong Bikini

American bombshell Genesis Lopez sent temperatures soaring on social media after she posted some revealing photos of herself on Friday, June 26. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the content with her 4.8 million followers, and it quickly garnered plenty of attention from fans.

The 26-year-old model was photographed outdoors for the two-photo slideshow, as she lounged poolside. Genesis took center stage as she posed directly in front of the camera from her backside, exuding a very sexy vibe. She also emitted some unbothered energy as she sported a slight smile and her eyes averted the camera’s lens.

Her long brunette hair — which featured blond highlights — was pulled back and away from her face into a bun that sat atop her head, likely to keep her locks from getting wet in the pool.

As the beauty was rocking large sunglasses, it was hard to discern if she was wearing any makeup. However, it did appear she glammed up her look with some lipstick and blush.

Still, despite her good looks, it was her killer curves that easily dominated the series, as she flaunted them with a skimpy bathing suit.

Her top was yellow and featured two thin straps that tied over her shoulders and her back. The swimwear did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her busty assets. The top also exposed some sideboob and underboob.

She paired the revealing top with an equally revealing pair of bikini bottoms. The thong, which was orange, did almost nothing to conceal her figure. It particularly displayed her bodacious derriere and curvaceous hips. Meanwhile, the thong’s high straps drew eyes toward her flat core.

She did not provide a geotag for the post but seemed to be photographed in her backyard.

In the post’s caption, the beauty hoped that her fans have been “well and healthy.” She also directed them to her OnlyFans account via the link in her bio.

The sizzling update was met with approval and support from fans, amassing more than 90,000 likes in just a few hours. Additionally, over 1,000 followers headed to the comments section to compliment the model on her looks, body, and bikini.

“You look gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“Perfect,” a second fan added.

“Looking amazing,” a third follower proclaimed.

“So beautiful,” a fourth individual chimed in.

Genesis has taken to social media to post a great deal of sexy content this past month. On June 16, she stunned fans once more after she rocked a tiny neon green bikini, per The Inquisitr.